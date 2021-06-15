VINNIES VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council has been announced as a Yellow Ribbon Council by SARAH (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) President Peter Frazer, for their long-time support of National Road Safety Week.

They have also been joined by Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils.

Mr Frazer presented the Councils’ representatives with their certificates during National Road Safety Week.

“It has been fantastic to have local government demonstrating how they can actively protect their own community. With this in mind we welcome Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ leadership in joining as Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Councils,” he explained.

‘We are all touched by road trauma, which echoes through our community and is felt by so many others – family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“That’s why the Councils’ are very supportive of road safety and have been active in this space for almost 20 years.

“We’ve been participating, supporting and promoting National Road Safety Week since 2017. Our staff wear yellow lapel ribbons, our vehicles are fitted with the yellow vehicle stickers and our email signature displays the National Road Safety Week artwork.

“This year we had lapel ribbons and vehicle stickers available for the local community to collect for free from our administration offices and there are still some available.”

Lachlan Shire Council’s certificate was presented to General Manager Greg Tory by the Councils’ shared Road Safety Officer Melanie Suitor last week. Mayor of Parkes Shire Cr Ken Keith OAM and Forbes Shire Council’s Director of Corporate Services Stefan Murru also accepted the certificates.

National Road Safety Week honours the memory of the 1,200 lives lost, and more than 44,000 seriously injured on Australia’s roads each year.

People are encouraged to sign an online pledge to not drive distracted, not speed and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Take the pledge at: www.roadsafetyweek.com.au

“We thank our Partners and Supporters and every organisation that gets behind our campaigns, because like us, they recognise that everyone has a right to get home safe to their loved ones, every day, with no exceptions. It is incredible to see such commitment to driving change to make our roads safe,” Mr Frazer concluded.