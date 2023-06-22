VINNIES VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED AT SPECIAL EVENT

Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community.

Members were celebrated at a special afternoon High Tea at the Condobolin RSL Club on Tuesday, 16 May, during National Volunteer Week.

Regional Manager St Vincent de Paul Tanya Godden thanked the Condobolin volunteers for their commitment and dedication. She also presented them with a Certificate of Appreciation and a beautiful vase that will take pride of place on the front counter of the Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society shop.

“I would personally like to thank you for all of your important contributions and your precious time to provide your volunteer services with the St Vincent de Paul Society, NSW,” she told the gathering.

“In my three years as your Regional Manager I have learned so much from all of you and built some amazing friendships, so thank you for being you.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am delighted to present every volunteer with the National Volunteer Lapel Pin for 2023 – your passion and ongoing commitment ha directly benefitted women, men and families in your local community that have fallen on hard times.

“Every year the need for our assistance grows as there are more families who find they need our services. It’s only with the assistance of our local volunteers and members such as yourself that we can rise to the challenge.

“Volunteers are the key to the Society’s success because, alone we can do so little, and together can do so much.

“Once again, thank you very much for your magnificent contribution to St Vincent de Paul Society. Please remember, you all make a difference.”

In a letter, St Vincent de Paul Society’s Executive Director Commercial Enterprise, Fundraising and Communications Phil Coyte, also thanked local volunteers.

“National Volunteer Week is upon us once again and it gives us an opportunity to sincerely thank you for volunteering in our retail shops cross NSW,” the letter began.

“Your willingness to give your precious time in support of our Vinnies shops is proudly acknowledged and greatly appreciated.

“The 220 plus shops across NSW are pivotal in enabling the mission of the Society in many ways. As has been part of our role for 100 years we continue to provide direct material assistance to the people we serve where requested by our Conference.

“Our Vinnies shops also provide a significant part of the funding used across the entire organisation for the provision of our many programs and services. This allows us to fulfil our mission and serve the people we assist in our community each year. Some examples of our work in the community includes Conference work, homelessness, aged care and rehabilitation amongst others.

“Through your work in the Vinnies shops, you are also contributing to the circular economy. Thanks to the combined efforts of our volunteers, staff, customers, and donors we are encouraging reuse, reducing landfill, and supporting the long term health of our planet. We thank you for your effort in helping us sort and organise our donations.

“Finally, our shops serve 80,000 customers every week. To do this there is a massive role by our volunteers to not only sort donations but to price and merchandise the stock whilst also providing the best customer service. Our volunteers are vital to the character and the welcoming environment within our Vinnies shops. And for this reason, many of our customers keep coming back!

“Our volunteers personify the National Volunteer Week 2023 theme – The Change Makers. Your volunteering has changed but it continues to make a difference to the lives of so many in the community. So, thank you for the value you add every time you work in our Vinnies shop.

“Happy National Volunteer Week!”

*****

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson said the Condobolin Branch was always looking for new volunteers to help keep the great work of the organisation going.

“A volunteer can do all manner of jobs, such as sorting clothes, hanging up stock, and manning the cash register,” she stated.

“Many of our volunteers are now into the mid-eighties, so we would like to encourage those in the community that can, to volunteer at Vinnies.

“You can come down and help out in the shop and see if you like it. If you don’t want to do a specific role such as use the cash register, you don’t have to do that. You can choose to help out in other areas.

“Please think about becoming a Vinnies volunteer – it is very rewarding.”

The St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is also open from 9.30am to 11.30am on Saturday.

It’s easy to get started as a Vinnies volunteer. Simply contact the Condobolin Branch on 02 6895 3027 or drop into Bathurst Street.