VINNIES BIN VANDALISED

By Melissa Blewitt

Unknown person/s have vandalized the St Vincent de Paul Bin located in Moller Street, Condobolin (near Don Lark’s Motorcycles).

The bin was knocked over and the contents strewn over a large area. It appears there was little regard for the contents and who they would go on to help.

This is the second act of vandalism in two weeks. The first mess was cleaned up by elderly men with the help of Don Lark using a forklift. Then they were forced to do it again when the second act was perpetrated.

Condobolin resident Josh Karsten and his wife Sarah came across the bin on 27 June and were frustrated by the lack of respect shown to a charity organisation.

“A big Thumbs Down to the clowns that think it’s OK to go knocking charity bins over and helping themselves to whatever is in there,” he said.

“Ok fair enough you may well be a lesser fortunate person, but damaging property and making a mess of a nice area is pitiful.”

Another resident, who contacted the Argus and did not wish to be named, said “People’s donations surely deserve more respect, let alone consideration for Vinnies volunteers in their 70s and 80s.”

“It’s extremely disappointing.”