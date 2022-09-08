VINNIES ACKNOWLEDGEMENT PLAQUE CEREMONY

The Condobolin Branch of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society has taken steps to recognise Aboriginal heritage and connections by unveiling a special plaque in its shop.

Condobolin Vinnies, located in Wiradjuri country, unveiled the Acknowledgement of Traditional Custodians plaque during a special ceremony on Wednesday, 17 August.

It’s one of many projects in the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW’s new Reconciliation Action Plan that’s taking place in Vinnies buildings across the state.

St Vincent de Paul Society Central Council President Jim Rogers began the ceremony with a Welcome to Country.

“We acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the Traditional Custodians of this land, with deep respect. May the Elders, past and present be blessed and honoured. May we join together and build a future based on compassion, justice, hope, faith and reconciliation.”

Mr Rogers then explained to gathered Vinnies volunteers, special guests and community members the purpose of the Ceremony.

“It began with the new Reconciliation Action Plan for the St Vincent de Paul Society in NSW,” he said.

“They consulted and yarned, and produced a set of documents – Guiding Principles, Cultural Protocol, Strategies and implementation of the actual Reconciliation Action Plan itself.

“Vinnies seeks to embed cultural perspectives throughout the Society, support and guide us to engage more effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and to create a culturally safe and friendly environment where First Nations People are welcomed, with respect and employed.

“In the plan, we read that: “Our vision for reconciliation is for a just and equitable society. A society characterised by strong and meaningful relationships between the First Peoples of Australia and non-Indigenous Australians. A society in which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures, histories, knowledge, and connections to country are valued and celebrated. And the Implementation Strategy fleshes out how we can develop our relationships, opportunities and governance to reflect this vision.

“All of these are wonderful words, but we recognise the need to put them into action, and start with where we are, the land, with each of us and the people around us.

“So we decided to begin in a small way by building an event around the mounting of this plaque. Rather than just sticking it up, we wanted to share the moment with our local community and to connect with each other as we do so.

“We are privileged to have Kelly Morgan, Regional Director of St Vincent de Paul Society Wilcannia-Forbes, Tanya Sloane from CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes, Bev Coe, Condobolin Vinnies volunteers and community members here with us to mark this occasion.”

Bev Coe was then invited to unveil the plaque.

The plaque, that now hangs in the front shop section of the store, reads “We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land on which you now walk, the Wiradjuri people, with deep respect. May the Elders past, present and emerging be blessed and honoured.”

After the unveiling, Mr Rogers thanked everyone for being part of the Ceremony.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the Ceremony. Everyone in our local Conference, who supported and prepared this from the very start. The shop staff and volunteers who made this a team effort. Thank you to those who found a way to fix the plaque in place. Thank you very much!”

A delicious morning tea was then enjoyed by all those in attendance.