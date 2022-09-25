VICKI VICTORIOUS

Vicki Tyson (centre) represented the Condobolin Squash Club at the Parkes Masters tournament recently. She won both her games on the Saturday 3-0. Vicki then backed up on Sunday winning her division 3-1. “Well done, Vicki,” a post on the Condobolin Squash Club Facebook Page read. “Good to see you hitting your straps now with the Condo Squash Club championships only a few weeks away. “A big thank you to Jay and Judy for running yet another awesome tournament, as well as Henry for helping out.” Names will be taken for the Condobolin Squash Club Championships soon, which will be a great event for the Club. Image Credit: Condobolin Squash Club Facebook Page.