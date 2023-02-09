VETERANS COMBINED CHRISTMAS PARTY

Veterans Golf

The Condobolin veteran golfers and the Tuesday golfers combined for their Xmas party on the 13th of December. We had a good roll up of 50 people to celebrate our year’s activities and have a beer with our mates. Vince provided a lovely meal followed by a very large cake for sweets.

The winners of the year were, firstly the vets golf. The perpetual trophy, which means you played well all year was young Clive Dunne, a very outstanding effort.

At 90 years out, it would seem Clive is just in his prime. Rob Hill showed us that he does need the points and came second.

The President’s trophy, which means you played well most of the time was won by Robbie Hill. Second in the President’s trophy was Dennis Norris. As Norrie does not drink whisky a quick auction was organised, and Norrie took the cash. John Smith had a good number of rounds towards the end of the year to win the Xmas hamper and Ian Myers came second.

The nearest the pin trophy went to Barry Toms. Dick Gavel sponsored the Jim McKeough trophy which was won by Dennis Norris. Once again, we thank Jimmy Wald for his generous trophy which we played for during the year.

The Tuesday golfers is the same but different. The Tuesday golfers use mostly the same holes but not all of them and a different handicap but the same people. Out of this very simple formula, the winner for the year was Dick Richards and the runner up was Young Clive Dunne. Once a month they have a par 3 comp, and the winner was Dick Richards.

Last year the state sand green championships were held, and the winner of the state title was Brad Hurley. Congratulations Brad and I am sorry I am a bit late with the acknowledgment, but very well done.

Thank you to all the green staff and volunteers who make these days possible.

PT.