On Friday 17th June, Tullibigeal Central School’s 5/6 basketball teams travelled to West Wyalong to play basketball.

“We had a fun time learning and building new skills. Although we lost, we had a great time and we got to go to the servo at the end.” read a report on the school’s Facebook page.

“Thank you Miss Foy for taking us and giving us this opportunity” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.