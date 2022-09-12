VEHICLES SET ALIGHT IN KIACATOO AREA

It is believed fuel was stolen from an Isuzu truck which was parked at the Kiacatoo Silos on Monday, 22 August. This truck was then set alight. Around this same time, it is also believed a Mazda Utility was stolen from a rural property in Kiacatoo. This vehicle was also located on fire nearby a short time later. At 6.53am on Monday, 22 August Condobolin HQ Brigade and FRNSW 259 were paged to a vehicle fire on the Kiacatoo Road. “On arrival the vehicle had been well alight for some time we extinguished what was left,” a post on the NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page read. “While we were still on scene, we were informed that there was a truck that had also been set alight, so we went, and extinguished what was left of it as well. “Thank you to the members who attended.” Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Police are investigating these incidents. Anyone with any information regarding these offences is urged to contact Condobolin Police on 02 6895 6600, Lake Cargelligo Police on 6895 6680, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. In other Police news, a vehicle was stolen from Condobolin on Saturday, 20 August and then abandoned and set alight on Lachlan Valley Way in Lake Cargelligo. The vehicle was completely destroyed and investigations into the incident are continuing. ABOVE RIGHT and RIGHT: It is believed a Mazda Utility was stolen from a rural property in Kiacatoo and then set alight a short time later. Images Contributed.