VARIETY NSW BASH COMES TO CONDOBOLIN

The Variety NSW Bash found its way to Condobolin on Tuesday, 17 May.

A large group of creatively dressed teams and decorated cars descended on Gum Bend Lake for a lunch break, after making their way from Cobar.

The Rotary Club of Condobolin provided tea and coffee, while Condobolin members of the Rapid Relief Team served delicious burgers.

Rotary Club of Condobolin President Sue Bennett presented a donation to Variety NSW, and they reciprocated the good will with a Certificate of Appreciation for the generosity.

The 30th Variety NSW Bash is a celebration of a year’s fundraising by the 100 cars registered for the 2022 event. The Bash will visit rural and remote communities bringing much needed tourism revenue and equipment for schools. Variety Bash cars are renown for bringing fun and excitement to far-flung corners of the country and bringing smiles to the faces of local families who rarely have visitors.

The Variety Bash is not a race or a rally. It’s an adventure with mates driving 30 year old plus cars through regional parts of Australia that you might otherwise not see, all in support of Variety – the Children’s Charity.

From Paw Patrol, Bob the Builder and Hot Wheels to Lightning McQueen, Scooby Doo and The Flintstones, more than 100 cars of all shapes and sizes travelled around NSW during May.

The event also boosts local tourism and this year, it will inject more than $12,000 at each lunch stop, including their stop in Condobolin.

More than $45,000 worth of grants will be given to regional NSW schools during the event to help ensure kids, no matter where they live, don’t miss out, according to www.variety.org.au

“Variety – the Children’s Charity supports kids (aged 0-18) who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability. Our vision at Variety is for all Australian children to attain their full potential, regardless of ability or background. We’re passionate about all kids deserving a fair go, believing no child should fall through the gaps,” www.variety.org.au said.

This year’s event began on Sunday 15 May at Foreshore Park Newcastle and headed to Spring Ridge, Dubbo, Ballimore, Quambone, Cobar, Condobolin, Forbes, Ardlethan, Wagga Wagga, Wyangala, Bathurst, Wattle Flat, Hunter Valley before finishing back for the Family Fun Day at Newcastle Foreshore Park on Saturday 21 May.