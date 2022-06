Vandals set fire to a canvas window awning on the western side of the Nyngan Town Hall recently.

Fortunately, the fire brigade was able to respond quickly and the fire was extinguished before it spread from the blind onto the historic building.

Bogan Shire Council General Manager, Derek Francis has requested anyone with information about this vandal attack to please contact the Nyngan Police.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council’s Facebook Page.