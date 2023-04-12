‘VALENTINE’ IS A LOVELY LAMB

‘Valentine’ the lamb will certainly stand out in the paddock.

Sporting what appears to be a white heart, the cute lamb was discovered by farmers Kelly Mackey and Andrew Beattie on their property in the Kiacatoo area recently.

“Whole HEARTedly the cutest lamb ever,” a post on the Mac_mosaics Facebook Page read. “When sorting sheep and you find this it’s got to be a LOVEly day.”

‘Valentine’ will live out his life on the farm.

‘Valentine’ is not the only animal to be born with a distinctive marking this year.

‘Happy” the calf, was born with a smiley face on his coat in March on Barry and Megan Coster’s farm in West Gippsland (BellBrook Holsteins).

The Holstein Bull calf will now live out his days as the mascot at Farm World, a Victorian Field Day event.

Farm World bought the calf for $10,000, with the sale money being donated to the West Gippsland Hospital.