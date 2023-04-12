‘VALENTINE’ IS A LOVELY LAMB

‘Valentine’ was discovered by farmers Kelly Mackey and Andrew Beattie on their property in the Kiacatoo area recently. He will live his life out on the farm. Image Credit: Mac_mosaics Facebook Page.‘Valentine’ was discovered by farmers Kelly Mackey and Andrew Beattie on their property in the Kiacatoo area recently. He will live his life out on the farm. Image Credit: Mac_mosaics Facebook Page.

Posted By: Hayley 13/04/2023

‘Valentine’ the lamb will certainly stand out in the paddock.
Sporting what appears to be a white heart, the cute lamb was discovered by farmers Kelly Mackey and Andrew Beattie on their property in the Kiacatoo area recently.
“Whole HEARTedly the cutest lamb ever,” a post on the Mac_mosaics Facebook Page read. “When sorting sheep and you find this it’s got to be a LOVEly day.”
‘Valentine’ will live out his life on the farm.
‘Valentine’ is not the only animal to be born with a distinctive marking this year.
‘Happy” the calf, was born with a smiley face on his coat in March on Barry and Megan Coster’s farm in West Gippsland (BellBrook Holsteins).
The Holstein Bull calf will now live out his days as the mascot at Farm World, a Victorian Field Day event.
Farm World bought the calf for $10,000, with the sale money being donated to the West Gippsland Hospital.

‘Happy” the calf, was born with a smiley face on his coat in March. Condobolin now has it very own animal with distinctive markings ... 'Valentine' the lamb. The Holstein Bull calf will now live out his days as the mascot at Farm World, after they purchased him for $10,000. The sale proceeds have been donated to the West Gippsland Hospital. Image Credit: Victorian Farmers Federation Facebook Page (via Bellbrook Holsteins).

‘Happy” the calf, was born with a smiley face on his coat in March. Condobolin now has it very own animal with distinctive markings … ‘Valentine’ the lamb. The Holstein Bull calf will now live out his days as the mascot at Farm World, after they purchased him for $10,000. The sale proceeds have been donated to the West Gippsland Hospital. Image Credit: Victorian Farmers Federation Facebook Page (via Bellbrook Holsteins).