URBAN SKETCHING GATHERINGS

ABOVE: The first Condobolin Urban Sketching gathering was held in Memorial Park on Thursday, 16 March. Urban sketching is all about individuals observing and recording the environment in their own way using pens and watercolour. A second gathering was held on Thursday, 23 March. More information can be obtained from Ros Patton at Lachlan Western Regional Services (18 William Street, Condobolin). Urban Sketchers is run by the LWRS Suicide Prevention Program funded through the Western NSWPHN. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.