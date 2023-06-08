UPGRADE NEARING COMPLETION

The $286,898 upgrade of the Condobolin Tennis Courts is well on its way to completion.

Lights for all courts are yet to be installed but it is anticipated that part of the project will be completed in the next month.

All works were carried out by Classing Sporting Facilities Dubbo, with owner Jeff Costello overseeing all aspects of the project.

The project was made possible by a grant from Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, allocated in December last year.

The title of the grant was Regrassing Condobolin Town Tennis Courts.

During the project, Old synthetic grass was lifted and disposed of, and the courts laser leveled. The old fencing was removed and disposed of, with new fencing now in its place.

Lachlan Shire Council generously waived tip fees for any waste from the project.

New turf for four courts was laid. Two existing courts (not needing to be replaced) were groomed.

Some 56 tonnes of washed sand was spread over the courts.

All works were carried out within approximately one month, according to Condobolin Tennis Club Secretary Karyn White.

“We are super grateful to Regional Development and Stronger Country Communities Fund as our tennis courts were just about unplayable,” Karyn said.

“Now that we have six fully functional courts and will soon have lights, there is the opportunity for night tennis and competitions.”