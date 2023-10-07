UNSUNG HEROES OF REAL ESTATE RECOGNISED

At the highly competitive Ray White Rural annual awards, Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong was recognised as the Administration Team for the Year for their contribution to Ray White Rural.

Recognising the quality of support staff in the business, principal Tracie Robertson said the accolade was a testament to the hard work of the past year, not only at an individual level but among the whole team.

“We are honoured to receive this award. Our whole support team has worked extremely hard to make sure our agents are able to go out and do what they do best,” she said.

“Probably most importantly, we are proud to offer our clients the very best service.”

