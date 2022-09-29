UNGARIE SHOW 2022

Although the weather was not favourable with drizzly rain, it was still an enjoyable, successful day for all involved.

There were plenty of trade displays and market stalls for attendees to browse as well as entertainment for the kids and Old Kentucky Farm. While some events were cancelled due to the rain, we were still able to run our mullet competition, prime lambs, tug of war, and showgirl/Young Woman competition. Congratulations to our 2022 Young Woman Vanessa Robb.

The pavilion was filled with school displays and a range of entries, which all looked fantastic.

The crowds were entertained by R.A.C.E Entertainment trick riders, BK Carving creating some outstanding timber works, a blue capp bushranger re-enactment and the grand parade featuring local businesses and the local school. The entertainment continued into the evening with the band F-Truck rocking out some classics, while the canteen and bar were continually busy throughout the day.

The evening culminated with fireworks by inland fireworks, which for most was one of the highlights of the day.

Contributed.