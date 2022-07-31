UNGARIE DEBUTANTE BALL 2022

Contributed

Ungarie War Memorial hosted the 2022 Debutante Ball on Saturday 9th July with a crowd of over 250 in attendance.

We welcomed 10 beautiful young women of our community and celebrated the beautiful people that they are and are taking the opportunity to recognise their accomplishments and goals.

The official party included Mr & Mrs Rob & Carol Rattey of Ungarie. Carol was a debutante in Ungarie in this very hall 50 years ago and in the year that Ungarie celebrates its 150th anniversary, the hall committee thought it fitting to have our current debutantes be presented to a past debutante.

Mr & Mrs Michael & Catherine McCormack, Michael, Member for the Riverina, has always been a supporter of the Ungarie community and even strapped on the footy boots for Ungarie in the past.

Mr & Mrs Stephen and Marie Cooke. During the 1960’s Marie was part of a band called the Rock, a Teens dance band who made their debut performance in this hall playing for the Ungarie School Success Evening.

We had a late change in official party due the NSW Flooding event with Ms Steph Cooke Member for Cootamundra being busy with her portfolio as Minister for Emergency Services & Resilience. Steph was disappointed to not be attending and we were very thankful Mr Michael McCormack MP could step in for Steph at short notice.

Our debutantes were attended by two gorgeous flowergirls, Miss Ava McClintock and Miss Lucy Ward. Ava is the daughter of Ryan McClintock and Vicki Sargeant. Lucy is the daughter Sonya and Josh Ward.

Miss Tess Henley, daughter of Steve and Justine Henley, partnered by her brother Lewis Henley. Tess completed her primary schooling at Ungarie Central school and is currently in Year 12 at St Francis De Sales Regional College, Leeton. She enjoys Netball, basketball, horse riding and water skiing.

Upon completing her HSC, Tess hopes to play netball at a high level again once she has had a year of rehabilitation after her knee reconstruction next week. She has also been waiting for Lewi to grow taller than her before making her debut.

Miss Ruby Henley, the eldest daughter of Steve and Justine Henley, partnered by Riley Glasgow. Riley is the son of Troy and Mandy Glasgow. Ruby started her schooling at Ungarie Central School, before completing her secondary studies at St Francis De Sales Regional college in Leeton. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Business at La Trobe University in Melbourne. This Debutante ball has been a long time in the making for Ruby, as she has had her deb dress hanging in her room since March of 2020, when her deb was originally planned.

Miss Ella Payne, the youngest daughter of Darrin and Terrie Payne, partnered by Damon Imrie, son of Telea Imrie. Ella is currently in Year 11 at Ungarie Central School. She enjoys playing netball, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She volunteers her time helping with the local net set go and has started her own candle business during COVID. Ella hopes to go to university to study primary teaching and would one day like to spend time travelling the world and live in New Zealand for a year.

And how fitting that Ella and Damon are partners now, as they were flower girl and pageboy partners at the Tullibigeal Deb Ball in 2011.

Miss Natasha Spencer, the eldest daughter of Tess Spencer, partnered by Angus Williams, son of Malcolm and Vanessa Williams. Natasha has a certificate 3 in commercial cookery and diploma in childhood education and care. She is currently studying a certificate 4 in aged care while working at Pace Wattle Ridge Growers. She enjoys reading, baking, listening to music and collecting teddy bears. She hopes to one day travel the world, with dreams of stopping in Paris, Amsterdam, Malta, Rome, New York and Greece. Natasha has also been waiting a long time for this deb, as she purchased her dress in 2019. And she is extremely happy to be doing it now with the same partner she had chosen 2 years ago.

Miss Hayley Wallace, the daughter of Ben and Tanya Wallace, partnered by Ned Whiley, son of Murray and Michelle Whiley. Hayley is currently in year 11 at Ungarie Central School and is working towards her certificate in early childhood education and care. She enjoys water skiing, netball, and spending time with her dogs and she volunteers her time helping with the local net set go. Her netball talents earnt her the 2021 NRNFL rising star award and earlier this year she received the Reg Rattey award for her resilience, determination and courage.

Miss Rachel Spencer, the daughter of Tess Spencer, partnered by Jack Mitchell. Jack is the son of Wendy Mitchell. Rachel completed her secondary studies at Ungarie Central School last year and is intending on studying Vet Nursing at TAFE. She enjoys spending time with her family and listening to music. In the future she hopes to work with and help animals.

Miss Prue West, the daughter of Ben and Sally West, partnered by Edward Patton, son of the Late Helen Patton and Tom & Liz Patton. Prue started her secondary schooling at Kildare Catholic college before finishing year 11 and 12 at Ungarie Central School. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Science in psychology at the University of Canberra. She enjoys netball, spending time with loved ones and of course socialising. She is looking forward to enjoying a career in her area of study once she graduates. Prue and Edward have grown up together as their fathers have been friends since kindergarten and they maintain good family ties.

Miss Kadee Gerhard-Scali, the daughter of Veronica Gerhard and Marcello Scali, partnered by Tom Roscarel, the son of Pat and Michelle Roscarel. Kadee started her schooling at Pittown Public School, before moving to Ungarie in Year 2 and graduating from Ungarie Central School last year. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science specialising in diagnostics. She enjoys listening to music, cooking and spending time with friends. She is very proud to have participated in the hair for heart charity event in 2019, where she shaved her hair and helped raise over $6500 for charity. Kadee aspires to become a radiographer and an MRI professional and she hopes to travel Australia as well as volunteer overseas.

Miss Molly Bryant, the eldest daughter of Mark and Fiona Bryant, partnered by her cousin Luke Cameron. Luke is the son of Bud and Nicole Cameron. Molly started her schooling at Ungarie Central School and completed her secondary education at St Francis De Sales Regional College. She is currently working at the West Wyalong Veterinary Clinic while completing a certificate four in Vet Nursing. She also works on her family farm and at the Ungarie Bowling Club. She spends her spare time playing netball, horse riding, and water skiing. She is very proud to have been the youngest Ungarie Magpies netballer to play their 50th game for the club. She hopes to become a fully qualified vet nurse and work on a station in Northern Australia where she will continue to help animals.

Miss Abby Wason, the daughter of John and Alison Wason, partnered by Hugh Williams. Hugh is the youngest son of Malcolm and Vanessa Williams. Abby is currently in Year 12 at Ungarie Central school and is planning to attend Charles Sturt University next year to study Physiotherapy. She enjoys playing netball and volunteers her time coaching the local U’16’s netball team. She also enjoys clay target shooting and earlier this year qualified as the number one junior for the state in ISSF trap shooting. This accomplishment will now see her travelling to Perth later this year to compete for NSW. Abby designed and made her own dress this evening and has chosen to wear a chrysanthemum in her hair in memory of her grandma Margie.

The cake was made by Amy Aubrey of ‘Bake me Happy’, a former debutante of Ungarie.

The hall committee extend thanks to MC Mrs Sonya Ward, Mrs Nicole Lewis, our dance instructor and to Reece Archibald for stepping from role of Vice President to DJ and kept the dance floor full all night.

Story and Images: Contributed.