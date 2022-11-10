UNGARIE CWA AGM SUCCESS

On Monday 24th October, the Ungarie CWA Branch held their Annual General Meeting.
This meeting was their second attempt for the year as their first meeting only had 3 people in attendance.
“We are pleased to announce our second attempt at our annual general meeting was successful.” read a post on the CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook Page.
“We wish to thank everyone for their support.”
Anne Wells was presented with her long service badge for 20 Years.
The 2023 Executive Committee was decided during the AGM. The following is the members and their positions:
President – Claire Devaney
First Vice President – Tove Larsen
Second Vice President – Anne Wells
Secretary – Pam Brewer
Assistant Secretary – Brony Mason
Treasurer – Pam Brewer
Assistant Treasurer – Margaret Daniher
Handicraft Officer – Ros Bennett
Cookery Officer – Ros Bennett
Ag & Environment – Anne Wells
Cultural Officer – Vanessa Williams
International Officer – Everyone
Publicity Officer – Vanessa Williams
Source and Image Credits: CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook Page.
