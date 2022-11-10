UNGARIE CWA AGM SUCCESS

On Monday 24th October, the Ungarie CWA Branch held their Annual General Meeting.

This meeting was their second attempt for the year as their first meeting only had 3 people in attendance.

“We are pleased to announce our second attempt at our annual general meeting was successful.” read a post on the CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook Page.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support.”

Anne Wells was presented with her long service badge for 20 Years.

The 2023 Executive Committee was decided during the AGM. The following is the members and their positions:

President – Claire Devaney

First Vice President – Tove Larsen

Second Vice President – Anne Wells

Secretary – Pam Brewer

Assistant Secretary – Brony Mason

Treasurer – Pam Brewer

Assistant Treasurer – Margaret Daniher

Handicraft Officer – Ros Bennett

Cookery Officer – Ros Bennett

Ag & Environment – Anne Wells

Cultural Officer – Vanessa Williams

International Officer – Everyone

Publicity Officer – Vanessa Williams

Source and Image Credits: CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook Page.