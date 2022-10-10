UNGARIE CELEBRATES 150 YEARS

On Friday 9th, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September, people came from near and far despite the weather to attend the Ungarie 150 Year Celebrations.

Ungarie Advancement Group along with Ungarie Show Society put on a fantastic weekend for everyone. The festivities began Friday with Triple M Riverina MIA broadcasting live in Bing Wallder Park.

Artist Brandon Kroon aka BK Carving, was in attendance to create a beautiful wooden carving during the event. The unveiling of the unique wooden sculpture was held in Bing Wallder Park on Saturday 10th at 10am. At a length of 2.7m, the carving depicts a horse and plough from 1800’s to present day tractor and plough.

Over 300 attended the launch of “A book of Memories” on Friday evening, over 600 have sold to date. The book is a collection of stories from 37 local residents, 14 were in attendance for the launch. Sadly in the 5 or so years that saw the book come to fruition, some residents have passed.

The special screening of The Henderson’s movie on Friday 9th was a huge draw card, it was fantastic that the family shared it with us for our celebrations. Thanks to Ungarie War Memorial Hall committee who provided light refreshments for the evening. The film was re-run on the Sunday as well.

Saturday saw Wollongough Street closed off with Larne Draught horse team providing rides and a reenactment of ‘Blue Cap’ the Bolagamy Bushranger.

The Ungarie Museum was open, with six months of work put into painting and new lighting thanks to the Bland Shire Council. A rejuvenation of the entire museum collection was also completed. Acknowledgement and thanks to the tireless workers behind the rejuvenation Mr & Mrs Don and Mary Duncan.

Saturday morning saw the Memorial Plaque in memory of post master Mr Jeff de Rozario being unveiled. The opening of the Goldenfields Water Refill Station in Bing Wallder Park was also held.

Ungarie CWA Branch provided Devonshire tea in their rooms with a variety of scones including traditional, pumpkin and date for a delicious brunch.

Once festivities were over in Wollongough Street, the crowds moved to the Ungarie Show which was being held the same weekend. The Show Society put on a fabulous array of things to see – pavilion exhibits, animal nursery, market stalls and a grand parade. Some featured entertainment was R.A.C.E Entertainment Trick Riders, a fireworks display by Inland Fireworks and live band F-Truck.

The events from the 150 Year Celebration on Friday and Saturday morning were funded through the NSW Governments Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program.

Story and Images: Contributed.