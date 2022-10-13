UNGARIE ATTENDS COWAL CHARITY CUP GALA EVENING

On Wednesday 21st September, the Bland Shire Council and Evolution Mining held the Cowal Cup, a Gala marquee evening event.

Ungarie War Memorial Hall was one of the 8 lucky community groups that were invited to attend the event. The members representing the Ungarie Hall were Malcolm Williams, Michelle Whiley, Vanessa Williams, Jason Lewis, Nicole Lewis, Rod Walsh, Julie Keatley, Reece Archibald, Pam Archibald and Louise Walsh.

The evening featured 6 virtual races with live race calling, gourmet canapes and the opportunity to have photos with The Melbourne Cup, Fashions on the Field and more.

All of the proceeds are being shared amongst local charities.

The Ungarie War Memorial Hall received $2,200.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie War Memorial Hall Facebook Page.