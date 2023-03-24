UNDER 14S TAKE TOP TITLE

The Condobolin Under 14s Intertown team are the 2022/2023 Lachlan Cricket Council Premiers. They took on a previously undefeated Forbes team and chased down a total of 107 runs to win on Sunday, 12 March at Grinstead Oval. Nate Vincent posted a half century, eventually finishing up on 61 for the match. Captain Callan Venables was second top scorer with the bat, making 20. Nate was one of three Condobolin players to take two wickets in the final, with Jaren Blewitt and Miller Taylor also reaching this milestone. They finished on 111 in the 28th over to take the title. The team was presented with their Premier medallions by Coach Craig Venables and Captain Callan Venables at a presentation after the match. At the conclusion of the Medallion presentation, Callan then presented the game ball to Nate. What a fantastic effort by all players – Congratulations!

ABOVE: The 2022/2023 Under 14s Lachlan Cricket Council Premiers – the Condobolin Intertown team of (at back) Josh Grimmond, Zac Grimmond, Miller Taylor, Nate Vincent, Billy Baldwinson, Angus Quade and Captain Callan Venables; (at front) Jaren Blewitt, Ellijah Turner, Zach Holloway and Jack Speer with their Coach Craig Venables (far right at back). Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.