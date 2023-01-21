UNDER 12S INTERTOWN ENJOY A WIN OVER PARKES

Junior Cricket

Intertown Cricket 11 December 2022

On Sunday 11 December the Under 12 Intertown team travelled to Parkes for their first game after a disjointed start due to the floods. Condo captain Eli won the toss and chose to bat on a nice-looking pitch under beautiful skies. Jacob and Kye opened the batting and were looking good before Parkes took some early wickets before a solid partnership between Sophia and Sid steadied the ship with Condo going to drinks with 61 on the board and 5 wickets in the sheds. After the break Condo dug in and made sure that they batted out the 32 overs and with some good running managed a defendable 108. Sid top scored with 32 in his last game for Condo. Well done, Sid.

After a feed the team took the field with boundless enthusiasm, with Sophia taking the big wicket of Jack with the perfect delivery on the second ball. The opening spell from Sophia and Baden was a great display of line and length bowling, which was matched by Kye and Rachel. Parkes struggled for runs with only 19 on the board after the first 12 overs.

Parkes started to build a partnership adding 23 runs and putting the pressure back onto Condo. Sophia and Eli combined to take down the dangerous Ari who top scored for Parkes with 27. This exposed the Parkes middle order and with a spring in their step and a chirp in their voice Condo’s bowlers continued to ask questions of the batters with the full support of their team mates in the field. Wickets continued to drop regularly with Condo taking the victory in the 29 over. Despite no wickets in his first spell Baden was rewarded with 3 wickets in his final two overs.

A great effort by everyone in the field, congratulations to all the players who had their first run for the intertown team (Jacob, Cal, Harvey and Logan) and thank you and good luck to those that had their final game of intertown before heading to boarding school (Sid, Sophia and Tristan).

Batting – Sid 32, Sophia 14.

Bowling- Baden 3/4, Kye 2/3, Sophia 2/5.

Contributed.