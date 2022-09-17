UNCOVERING HISTORY

In mid July, Trundle Hotel was handed over to new owners.

These people have since begun renovations to bring the Hotel back to life.

On Sunday 28th August, the Hotel posted on their Facebook page showing that they had discovered some old treasures beneath the floorboards during renovation.

The collection included old cigarette packets, bottles, cans, baby powder and even the annual race meeting booklet from 1949.

The Trundle community were amazed with the find and are requesting the owners put them on display at the Hotel.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Hotel Facebook Page.