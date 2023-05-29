TYLER SHINES AT STATE

Tyler Dargin (above) competed at the Combined High School (CHS) Swimming Championships at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre over three days earlier this month. He had a magnificent week, representing both himself and Condobolin High School brilliantly. His record breaking swims across the year meant he qualified for a range of events. His results in the meet were: 100 metre (m) breaststroke – 7th in his heat and 17th in the state with a personal best; 100m backstroke – 8th in his heat and 25th in the state with a personal best; 100m freestyle – 8th in his heat and 29th in the state; 50m freestyle – 1st in his heat and 29th in the state with another personal best. “Congratulations Tyler – you did exceptionally well, and we couldn’t be more proud!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.