TYLER BREAKS THREE RECORDS

Condobolin High School’s Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) broke three records at the annual swimming carnival on Wednesday, 22 February. He broke the 13 Years Boys 200 metre Individual Medley record previously held by Jordan Hall in 2007 at a time of 3.30.6. Tyler’s new record time is 3.13.97. Tyler also broke the 13 Year Boys 50 metre Backstroke record previously held by Jordan Hall in 2007 at a time of 41.38. Tyler’s new record time is 38.18. Tyler broke the 13 Years Boys 50 metre Breaststroke record previously held by J Hocking in 1987 at a time of 44.7. Tyler’s new record time is 41.57. Well done and congratulations Tyler! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.