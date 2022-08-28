TYLER AND HARRY REPRESENT SCHOOL IN DUBBO

Students, Tyler Crofts and Harry Roscarel from Ungarie Central School attended the CHS Western Athletics Carnival in Dubbo on Friday 5th August.

Tyler competed in the 13 yr Boys Shot Put and Javelin. Although Tyler didn’t achieve a place, he threw well and gained experience.

Harry competed in the 16 yr Boys High Jump, reaching a personal best of 1.71m, winning the event. He will now be competing at the CHS NSW Athletics Carnival in Sydney later this term.

The school sent its congratulations to both boys.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.