TY SHARES WIN IN DRAWING COMPETITION

Tullibigeal Central School student Ty Hayward came first, along with Dashanti Johnson from Lake Cargelligo Central School, in the Lower Lachlan Community Services ‘Stronger Communities’ Drawing Competition.

Ty and Dashanti will both receive prizes for their efforts.

Ty and Dashanti’s drawings will both be displayed on the covers of the LLCS ‘Stronger Communities’ Cookbook that is being released on Thursday 29th September at Liberty Park in Lake Cargelligo during a ‘Stronger Communities’ BBQ.

All other entries in the cookbook will be featured throughout the book.

