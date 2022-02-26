TWO NEW LOCAL BUSINESSES LAUNCHED

EvvE COLLECTIVE

EvvE COLLECTIVE opened its doors in the main street of Condobolin on Friday, 11 February and celebrated its launch with new business Springtime Pilates at 117 Bathurst Street.

The highly anticipated event drew a large crowd of enthusiastic community members eager to find out what each business has to offer.

EvvE COLLECTIVE began as an online ladies fashion boutique four months ago after owner Jenny Laing decided that she wanted to bring a collection of curated brands to the women of Condobolin and the wider community. At the time she was studying a Certificate in Fashion Design through FBI Fashion College in Glebe remotely, so the online format for the shop was a natural fit around her studies.

In 2022, with the design course complete and a new focus on growing her business, the possibility to move into a bricks and mortar space arose after meeting with Kate Stuckey and Fabien Todd from Springtime Pilates. “The opportunity presented itself and it just felt like the right move to continue to provide a further service to my customers.” Jenny reflected.

EvvE COLLECTIVE currently stocks brands such as Elms+King, Arlington Milne, Morrison, Jac + Mooki and Superga with more brands set to arrive throughout the year. She is building strong relationships with these brands and their agents and is only too willing to help source any items that you need.

Opening hours for EvvE COLLECTIVE are posted to her Instagram and Facebook pages @evvecollective every Sunday night and can also be found in the shopfront window. Please don’t hesitate to make an appointment outside of these hours if you need on 0427 098 931.

EvvE COLLECTIVE is also open 24 hours a day via the website at www.evvecollective.com.au

SpringTime Pilates

Friday, 11 February saw the Grand Opening of two new local businesses in town.

SpringTime Pilates and Evve Collective announced their arrival to their main street address with a much anticipated Launch Party.

The opening was well received with approximately 50 avid attendees coming along to see what lay beyond the front doors.

SprimgTime Pilates came from a meeting of minds between principal instructors Kate Stuckey and Fabien Todd, who wanted to provide tailored body conditioning exercise classes to their local community, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

“Pilates exercise is a low impact, full body workout that helps improve your strength, flexibility and balance,” Kate said.

In the Pilate Studio you will find seven Reformers which are bed like frames with a moving carriage.

The reformer is an original piece of Pilates equipment that uses straps, pulleys and springs to provide tension to the particular body part or muscle you are targeting. This means that the intensity can be varied considerably from one person to the next, making it a versatile piece of equipment to use as a workout or rehab tool.

“We have kept our class sizes small to cater for specific needs, so whichever class you are attending, whether you have an injury to address, maybe you’re pregnant or a new mum or simply have a fitness goal to achieve, we will look after you,” Fabien said.

SpringTime Pilates classes have a maximum capacity of seven people with classes running for 45 minutes.

Classes are available five days per week. Their timetable, class availability and pricing options can be viewed in the ST Studio at 117 Bathurst Street or online at www.springtimepilates.com.au

Kate says, “Tailored, targeted and safe, our classes are designed to meet your needs. Come join us! Your body will love you for it.”

