TWO CHARGED AFTER AGGRAVATED BREAK-IN

Two teens appeared in court on Monday, 16 May following an alleged aggravated break and enter in Condobolin last week.

Police will allege between 12am and 5am on Thursday, 12 May 2022, two teens forced entry into a home on Melrose Street, Condobolin, before fleeing the scene with two sets of car keys and two vehicles – an Audi A5 and Holden Astra.

Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Later that morning, the Audi was located on Cunningham Street, and the Holden was located on Maitland Street parked and locked. Both vehicles were not damaged and seized for forensic examination.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at a home in Condobolin about 2pm on Friday, 13 May 2022. He was taken to Condobolin Police Station.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

The boy was formerly refused bail at a children’s court on Saturday, 14 May 2022, to reappear at a children’s court on Monday, 16 May 2022.

Following further inquiries, about 4.20pm on Sunday, 15 May 2022, officers attended a home in Condobolin and located an 18-year-old in the backyard.

He was arrested and taken to Condobolin Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner and resist officer in execution of duty. He was refused bail and appeared at Forbes Local Court on Monday, 16 May 2022.

Information courtesy of the NSW Police Media.