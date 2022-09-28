TWO CARS COLLIDE NEAR TULLIBIGEAL

Three people, including a one-year-old girl, have been flown to hospital after a serious two-car crash near Tullibigeal last Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal, between Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong, just after 8.30am following reports a black Toyota Kluger and a white Toyota Aurion had collided.

Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and two Toll ambulance rescue helicopters attended the scene, which was described as chaotic by NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Parsons.

“This was a very chaotic scene to attend due to the number of patients requiring treatment for a variety of injuries,” Inspector Parsons said.

“Paramedics worked with Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service to safely extricate one of the patients from a vehicle.”

A NSW police spokesperson said the driver of the Aurion – a woman aged in her 80s – was trapped for a short time, but was freed and flown to Canberra Hospital.

She was treated at the scene for leg injuries, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.

The male passenger in his 80s was taken to Griffith Hospital for treatment for ribs and pelvic injuries.

Two passengers in the other vehicle were flown to Orange Hospital for treatment – a 30-year-old woman with injuries to her chest and a one-year-old girl who needed treatment for a laceration to her head.

The driver of the Kluger, a man in his 30s, was taken to Griffith Base Hospital with neck, leg, chest and shoulder injuries, while a six-year-old boy was also taken to the same hospital to be assessed.

“This is a timely reminder to remain vigilant on the roads, especially in the lead up to school holidays,” Inspector Parsons said.

