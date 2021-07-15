TWILIGHT MARKETS A BIG SUCCESS

By Lucy Kirk

Condobolin and District Landcare presented the Condobolin Twilight Markets last Saturday 26 June.

The event saw the SRA hall fill with 30 unique stalls from 2pm – 6:00pm, and a free jumping castle and face painting stall for the kids. The markets drew a lot of attention on Saturday, as they were held in conjunction with the Condobolin Rams home game against the Harden Red Devils.

Although both Condobolin’s ladies and mens teams suffered losses, local Landcare Coordinator, Sarah Cranney, said the markets proved to be distinctively successful; “we had over five hundred people through the hall in two and a half hours!”

Stalls showcased a wide range of homemade items including crochet, cooking, sewing and jewellery, while small businesses exhibited their many and varied products and services to the community.

The event was funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, and Sarah said it was so great to see the enthusiasm and interest from members of the community who spread the word to business owners and family and friends.

“It was amazing to see how many people jumped on board – within hours of releasing the expressions of interest I had people ringing me wanting to be involved,” said Sarah.

Condobolin and Districts Landcare will be returning the markets in early December, with date TBA, so if you or anyone you know is interested in getting involved or wanting to find out more, contact Sarah on 0499 199 018 or condobolindistrictlandcare@gmail.com