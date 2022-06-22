TURNING TRASH INTO TREASURE

Terryll Cassidy’s ‘Liquorice Allsorts’ has been named the Overall Winner of the Lachlan Shire’s 2022 Waste 2 Art Competition. This year’s entries for the Waste 2 Art exhibition and competition are on display at the Condobolin Library from Tuesday, 14 June until Friday, 17 June. They will make their way to Lake Cargelligo Library from Monday, 20 June to Friday, 24 June. Terryll’s winning creation will head off to the Lithgow Union Theatre, where it will be on display with other works from across the region from Sunday, 10 July until Sunday, 7 August.