TURNING TRASH INTO TREASURE

Lachlan Shire Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw with Terryll Cassidy’s ‘Liquorice Allsorts’, which was named the winner of the Lachlan Shire’s 2022 Waste 2 Art Competition. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt;Lachlan Shire Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw with Terryll Cassidy’s ‘Liquorice Allsorts’, which was named the winner of the Lachlan Shire’s 2022 Waste 2 Art Competition. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt;

Posted By: Hayley 22/06/2022

Terryll Cassidy’s ‘Liquorice Allsorts’ has been named the Overall Winner of the Lachlan Shire’s 2022 Waste 2 Art Competition. This year’s entries for the Waste 2 Art exhibition and competition are on display at the Condobolin Library from Tuesday, 14 June until Friday, 17 June. They will make their way to Lake Cargelligo Library from Monday, 20 June to Friday, 24 June. Terryll’s winning creation will head off to the Lithgow Union Theatre, where it will be on display with other works from across the region from Sunday, 10 July until Sunday, 7 August.
 
'Ocean of Waste' by Eryn Mullins. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

St Joseph's Parish School Condobolin Stage Two were name as Theme Award Winners at the 2022 Lachlan Shire’s 2022 Waste 2 Art Competition. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt;

