The Tullibigeal Team Yarding was recently held on Saturday 27th August and Sunday 28th August at the Tullibigeal Show Grounds. Team Yarding is a fast-paced event of three riders separating and yarding 3 head of cattle with the same assigned coloured collar or identity number within a set time-limit. It’s a fun competition which can be played between families and friends. Many different ages and skill levels participated in the two day event. Image Credits: Amelia O’Reilly.