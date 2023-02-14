TULLIBIGEAL TAKES HOME EVENT OF YEAR AWARD

The 2023 Lachlan Shire Event of the Year Award was presented to the Tullibigeal Melbourne Cup Tour Visit. The awards were presented to the winners on Australia Day (26 January) by Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Australia Day Ambassador Carolyn Mee at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin. Winners and nominees were recognised for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community.

The Tullibigeal Melbourne Cup Tour Visit citation read: “The iconic Melbourne Cup made its first tour stop of 2022 at Tullibigeal, which was broadcast nationally on Melbourne Cup Day. The Cup is made of gold from nearby Evolution Gold Mines, so holding this nationally renowned icon had special meaning for the community. The event held at the Tullibigeal Hall showcased the Tullibigeal community, their resilience, their hearts and their support of each other. Forty six children smiled from ear to ear as they waited to hold the big gold cup. The community, CWA, Tullibigeal Football and Netball Club provided country hospitality with a morning tea and a sausage sizzle.”