TULLIBIGEAL TAKE ON WEST WYALONG IN NETBALL

The first Netball game of the season was held on Saturday 1st April. Tullibigeal were set to verse West Wyalong. Results are as follows: A Grade – Tullibigeal 22 | West Wyalong 52. Best Player went to Mandy Stenhouse, Mug went to Brianna Pilon. B Grade – Tullibigeal 30 | West Wyalong 65. Mim O’Reilly took home Best Player. C Grade – Tullibigeal 36 | West Wyalong 32. Best Player went to Melanie Karsten and Michelle Bendall received the mug. C Reserve – Tullibigeal 30 | West Wyalong 37. Players Player went to Jo O’Reilly and the Reserve Award went to Sonia Wainwright. Under 16s – Tullibigeal 70 | West Wyalong 11. Best Player went to Mim O’Reilly and Jessie Tyack took the mug. Under 13s – Tullibigeal 70 | West Wyalong 5. Best Player went to Indie Blacker and Charlee O’Connor received Canteen/Socks. Under 10s were a tie. Best Player was given to Heidi Clark and Mars Bars went to Khloe Pentigill.

Source: The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group. Photo credit: Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.