TULLIBIGEAL PICNIC RACES 2022

Our Annual Tullibigeal Picnic Races was another huge success.

Thanks to all those who helped organise, set up, clean up, sponsor, support and attend our Annual Tullibigeal Picnic Race Meet on Saturday 26th March 2022.

Racegoers were treated to a wonderful day of perfect weather and family fun. We had Country Racing Icon, Col Hodges calling the race, our grounds were beautiful and green, the race track carefully maintained and our new under cover betting area further improved our annual Tulli Race Meet.

An impressive crowd of over 1200 beautifully dressed and eager to win attendees had a day of perfect autumn sunshine, quality racing and high fashion. Club President, Craig Tyack, said the Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club Committee were thrilled with the success of the race meeting.

“We had a stunning day with an energetic crowd. The atmosphere walking around the racecourse was vibrant and everyone seemed to have a fantastic day. On behalf of the committee I would like to thank the 1200 plus racegoers who came to Tullibigeal on Saturday, we really appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you again next year”, said Mr Tyack.

Mr Tyack also made special mention of the sponsors of the Tullibigeal Picnic Races.

“Without the generosity of our sponsors we would not be able to provide such a wonderful day, thank you all for your support and we hope that those of you who were able to attend the races had a great day,” Mr Tyack said.

Thank you to this year’s Tullibigeal Race Day Sponsors; Dunk, O’Connors, Frampton Flat Feedlot, Andersons Chartered Accountants, Chamen IGA, Deano’s Diggers, Ron Tyack Memorial, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, Pioneer Water Tanks, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wheatley Earthmoving, Wimmera Stock & Grain, Alan Rands Electrical, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co, Oilsplus, West Wyalong Vet, Tyack Grain, Ausure, Ozzy Fuel, Ag Finance Specialists, Armstrong Toyota, Bendigo Bank, Bryton Wool, Duncan Construct, Forbes Livestock, Glasgow Family, Hetherington Bus Services, Koyuna Pastoral, TE J NT & H Ireland, M & C Leadbitter, Mark Flagg Livestock & Property, McFadyen Ag Consulting, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Newham & Sons, Pearce’s Seed Cleaning, Rabobank Griffith, Serafin Machinery, Sparra’s Grader Hire, West Wyalong Service & Repairs, Worland Bros.

Congratulations to our winners on the day;

Most Successful Jockey on the day – Leandro Ribeiro and Winning Trainer – Connie Greig.

Race 1 Andersons Accountants & Elders Class B Handicap (975 Metres)

1. MIRACLE KNIGHT Trainer, Mont Waters and Jockey Ms Emily Waters

2. LEVITICON Trainer, Janelle Galea and Jockey, Mr Ricky Blewitt

3. OREZIRA Trainer, Wayne Marsden and Jockey, Ms Breanna Bourke

Race 2 Wimmera Stock & Grain & Harry Worner Memorial Tullibigeal Picnic Sprint (975 M)

1. ROGUE RUNNER Trainer, Rodney Robb and Jockey, Mr Dylan Stanley

2. CALL ME TRINITY Trainer, Connie Greig and Jockey, Mr Leandro Ribeiro

3. REBECCA’S QUEST Trainer, Wayne Marsden and Jockey, Mr Ricky Blewitt

Race 3 WW Veterinary Hospital, Lachlan Agencies & Oilsplus Maiden Plate (1200 Metres)

1. WATERMELON WINE Trainer, Debbie Prest and Jockey, Mr Leandro Ribeiro

2. KEEP NO SECRETS Trainer, Denis Consadine and Jockey, Mr Ricky Blewitt

3. CUBANA Trainer, Wayne Marsden and Jockey, Mr Dylan Stanley

Race 4 Wheatley’s Earthmoving, Pioneer Water Tanks & Chamens IGA Class 2 Trophy Hcp (1200 M)

1. LINDEN TREE Trainer, Connie Greig and Jockey, Mr Leandro Ribeiro

2. LATE RETURN Trainer, Wayne Marsden and Jockey, Mr Ricky Blewitt

3. GERMAINE Trainer, Brett Robb and Jockey, Mr John Wilson

Race 5 Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot & O’Connors Tullibigeal Picnic Cup (1600 M)

1. CASZAR Trainer, Barry Molloy and Jockey, Ms Emily Waters

2. VALADYIUM Trainer, Connie Greig and Jockey, Mr Leandro Ribeiro

3. EQUILIBRIUM (NZ) Trainer, Connie Greig and Jockey, Mr Dylan Stanley

Race 6 Ron Tyack Memorial & Rand’s, C Tyack Shed & KMWL Class 1 Trophy Hcp (1600 M)

1. ROMAN NERO Trainer, Gino D’Altorio and Jockey, Ms Anaelle Gangotena

2. BENONI Trainer, Connie Greig and Jockey, Mr Leandro Ribeiro

3. MR MENZIES Trainer, Peter Kirby and Jockey, Mr Ricky Blewitt

Our special guest judge, Anna Wheatley, had a difficult time deciding winners of the Fashions on the Field. Winners on the day were; Best Dressed Gentleman – John Chanter from Albury, Best Dressed Couple – Rochelle and Ryan O’Connor from Naradhan. Most Stylish Female – Paige Frater, Most Elegant Lady – Robyn Ryan from Wagga. Our Junior Winners on the day were; Little Miss – Belle Golding from Lake Cargelligo, Little Master – Beau Golding from Lake Cargelligo, Junior Female – Isabell and Junior Male – Charlie Doyle from Euabalong.

Filly, Amelia O’Reilly and Colt, Jed Turner were the winners of the Newham and Sons Golden Gum Boot Footraces.

Thanks again to every involved in our successful Tullibigeal Picnic Race Day, our own Little Randwick in the West!

Media Release contributed by Joclyn Newham.