TULLIBIGEAL IRRIGATION COMPLETE

The Tullibigeal Recreation Ground Irrigation works have been completed.

The irrigation works are part of the Tullibigeal Bore and Pipeline development project which remain under construction.

The project is co-funded by Lachlan Shire Council and the NSW Government through the Stronger Country Communities Program Round 2, with the total budgeted cost being $663,000.

Once the whole project is complete it will provide bore water to the Recreation Ground, reducing the demand from the village water supply. This will significantly reduce the demand on the town water supply during summer.

The total project scope encompasses Bore development; Power supply to the bore; 4.7km of pipeline; Rail corridor crossing; 200kL storage tank at the recreation ground; Power supply upgrade to the recreation ground; Automated irrigation system at the AFL/cricket and parts of the race track; and Telemetry Controls.

By Melissa Blewitt.