TULLI COOP UPGRADES POS SYSTEM

Last week, Tullibigeal Coop announced that they’re modernising their Point-of-sale (POS) system.

This will be a big help to both staff and customers, as they’re now able to scan all of the Coop grocery items.

Emma Bendall (squatting) and Amelia O’Reilly (standing) have been working hard to help.

“Emma and Mim have worked solid (and with smiles on their faces) for the past week. Without them we would never be organised. Nothing was ever a problem for them. We really appreciate your help girls.” read a post on the Tullibigeal Coop Facebook Page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Coop Facebook Page.