TRUNDLE ROYAL FAR WEST HOSTS DEBUTANTE BALL

On Saturday 17th September, Royal Far West Op Shop – Trundle Branch hosted a Debutante Ball at the Trundle War Memorial School of Arts Hall.

Nine debutantes, dressed in gorgeous white gowns, were presented to the Royal Far West fundraising coordinator, Kim, who attended on behalf of Royal Far West.

After formal photographs were taken the doors were opened to family, friends and locals who were eagerly lining up outside. All nine debutantes had their partner, and eight of them had a flower girl and boy accompany them to stage.

After the formalities each couple shared a dance together, and then danced the Pride of Erin with their chosen partner (father, mother or close friend). The debutantes and their partners were graceful and elegant in their dance.

The event also raised over $2400 to help Australia’s country kids.

Source and Image Credit: Royal Far West Facebook Page.