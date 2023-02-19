TRUNDLE RECEIVES FUNDING FOR UPGRADES

Exciting news for the Trundle community!

The historic Berryman Park, home of the annual ABBA Festival, is getting some TLC thanks to the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

“I was thrilled to share with Andrew from the Trundle Progress Association that $160,000 will be invested in new fencing and pathing.” read a post on the Sam Farraway MLC Facebook page.

These improvements will create a space for the community to gather, play, and connect with each other.

“Though small, these investments ensure that our community assets in regional NSW can be enjoyed for generations to come.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Sam Farraway MLC Facebook page.