On Friday 28th October, Trundle locals Carolyn Keep and Debbie Veale hosted their annual Trundle Pink Ribbon Night at the Trundle Services and Citizens Club to support the Cancer Council in their vision of a future free from women’s cancers.

Carolyn and Debbie have been running their Pink Ribbon Night for the last six years, with each year getting bigger and better. So far the community has raised over $100,000 in total.

The night was filled with music, laughter and multiple prizes that were donated by the community.

A total of 35 auction items and 58 raffle prizes were up for grabs, with over 400 people in attendance.

After the eventful night, a total of over $26,000 was raised for the NSW Cancer Council.