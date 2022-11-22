TRUNDLE P&A SOCIETY RAS MULTI CROP COMPETITION

The RAS Multi Crop competition was held on Thursday 13 October 2022.

A fantastic day was had with great conversation and ideas discussed. Seven entries competed in the competition, 2 x Lupins, 1 x Canola and 4 x Wheat which included Lancer, Illabo and Sceptre varieties. Thank you to judges Ricky Brett (AgnVet) and Nathan Border for their time and expertise on the day. Congratulations to all entrants on well-presented crops.

Results:

1st – Joel Curr -Lancer Wheat at Murrumbogie

2nd – Jones Partnership (Lloyd Jones) – Canola at Darriwell

3rd – Matt and Joanne Randall – Lupins at Yarrabundie

Encouragement Award – Scott Goodsell – Sceptre Wheat

Closest to the Judge – Will Nixon

Best Question – Matt Randall

“Many thanks to the generous sponsors AgnVet Trundle, NAB Agribusiness Forbes and Graincorp, who supported the competition with trophies, morning tea and lunch for the day.” read a post by Debbie Anderson on the Trundle Show Facebook Page.