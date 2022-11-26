TRUNDLE P&A DRYLAND WHEAT COMPETITION

The annual ASC of NSW/Suncorp Bank Championship wheat competition was held on Thursday 3 November 2022.

Congratulations to the seven entrants who participated.

Results

District Winner – 1st Murrumbogie Pastoral, Lancer Wheat 6.5 t/ha

2nd Scott Goodsell, Sunmaster Wheat 4.4 t/ha

3rd Drenkhan Partners, Coota Wheat 4.2 t/ha

Many thanks to Taylor Krause and Will Nixon from AgnVet for judging the competition and to sponsors AgnVet Services Trundle, Darriwell and Lowes Petroleum for their generous support in supplying transport, morning tea and lunch.

Report from Debbie Anderson on the Trundle Show Facebook Group. Image Credits: Lloyd Jones via Debbie Anderson on the Trundle Show Facebook Group.