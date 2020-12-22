TRUNDLE JUNIOR CRICKET REPORT

On 5th of December the Trundle Junior team played the Condo Gilgais at Berryman Oval.

Trundle won the toss and chose to bat first in good weather conditions. The Trundle batting was hampered by some excellent bowling and fielding by the visiting side.

There were some early wickets lost by Trundle due to shots resulting in easy catches for the well drilled Gilgais team. In saying that, the Trundle tail wagged to produce a flurry of runs towards the end to finish with a total of 73 runs.

Trundle team’s effort in bowling and fielding was again impressive, but came up against some big hitting, in-form batsmen from the Gilgais side. Despite some desperate efforts to save boundaries and slow down the scoring, Trundle was unable to stop the visitors from overcoming their tally.

The team thanks the parents and supporters that helped with scoring and preparing their game.

Fielding Points, Charlie Taunton – 3, Tyrone Kirk – 2, Jo Mortimer – 1

Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter.