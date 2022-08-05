TRUNDLE HOTEL SET TO RE-OPEN

The Trundle Hotel is set to re-open after closing its doors earlier this year.

It was announced in early February that the licensee decided to move on, leaving the space empty, awaiting for someone to take over.

The Ward family, who own the freehold, started straight away in trying to find someone new to open the Hotel’s doors.

On Monday 18th July, 5 months after the Ward family announced the closure of the Hotel, the Trundle Hotel Facebook page announced that they will be opening their doors after some minor renovations.

“Hi Everyone, I am Kate and my family and I are in the process of taking over the amazing Trundle Hotel. We are currently doing some minor renovations, we will keep you all updated with our progress and opening day. Can’t wait to meet you all and become part of this great community.” wrote the new licensee on the Hotel’s Facebook page.