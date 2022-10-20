TRUNDLE HOTEL OPEN FOR BUSINESS

On Wednesday 5th October, Trundle Hotel was officially declared reopened.

The Hotel had been closed down since February this year due to the past licensee moving on. In July, Kate Procopis and her family took on the Hotel and has since been renovating and upgrading the space.

The reopening has been long awaited with hundreds of people interacting with the announcement on Facebook.

The Hotel is currently serving drinks at the bar, but with no kitchen yet, only providing pizzas, pies and sausage rolls.

