TRUNDLE FAMILY RELOCATED TO SAFETY

In the wake of last week’s low pressure system there was widespread rainfall across most of NSW, with significant heavy rainfall in the Central West Slopes and Plains.

As the combat agency for storms and floods, NSW SES members have been supporting impacted communities in and around Trundle, with the help from NSW Rural Fire Service who have assisted with aerial taskings.

On Thursday, 22 September the NSW SES and NSW SES Trundle relocated a family to safety. They also delivered fodder and essential drops to isolated properties all while livestreaming imagery from the aircraft direct to the operations centre.

The information collected from the aircraft imagery will be used for future flood planning and intelligence.