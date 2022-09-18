TRUNDLE CS RECEIVE AMAZING RESULTS FROM THE WETHER CHALLENGE

Back in March, Trundle Central School along with 61 other schools across NSW were donated 6 wethers which they had to feed and prepare for the NSW School Wether Challenge, which commenced on Monday 22nd August in Dubbo.

The wethers are judged on wool value, restocker and carcase value.

“This was my first time and I am exceptionally pleased to say that we came home with a ribbon and more importantly some very inspired students with big plans for next year’s competition and their career options after attending the careers panel session on the Tuesday.” read Miss Earney’s report in the Trundle Central School’s Newsletter.

Students who had been studying Agriculture in Year 9 and 10 had the opportunity to attend the day. These students need to be congratulated on their efforts over the three days. The students were recognised out of several hundred students across 62 schools for their sheep selection ability in making the teams, preparation and presentation of sheep on the show mat and the amount of respect and professionalism they demonstrated across the whole show when interacting with industry and other schools.

Source: Trundle Central School’s Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.