TRUNDLE CENTRAL SCHOOL STUDENTS DIAGNOSED WITH CHICKENPOX

A small number of students at Trundle Central School have been diagnosed with Chickenpox, Principal John Southon has confirmed.

Chickenpox (varicella) is a viral illness caused by the herpes zoster virus (also known as the Varicella-Zoster virus).

According to NSW Health, Chickenpox is a relatively mild illness in children, but it can reappear later in life as Shingles. Shingles (also called Zoster) is caused by the reactivation in the body of the same virus that causes chickenpox, usually in adulthood and many years after the initial chickenpox illness.

Mr Southon has urged the local community to monitor children for symptoms of Chickenpox. Children who exhibit Chickenpox symptoms should not attend school, he said on a post on the Trundle Central School Facebook Page.

“Please notify the school if your child has been diagnosed with Chickenpox,” he wrote.

He asked parents and carers to visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/Chickenpox or talk to a General Practitioner for more information.

Chickenpox begins with a sudden onset of slight fever, runny nose, feeling generally unwell and a skin rash.

“The rash usually begins as small lumps that turn into blisters and then scabs. The rash appears over three to four days. At any one time, the lesions of the rash vary in stages of development,” www.health.nsw.gov.au said.

“Symptoms usually occur two weeks after exposure to the virus. Most people recover without complications, but sometimes the infection can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia and inflammation of the brain. Rarely, the infection can be fatal.

“Persons who are previously vaccinated can still get chickenpox. If chickenpox occurs in a vaccinated person it is usually mild and less contagious than in an unvaccinated person.”

Early in the illness, the virus is spread by coughing. Later in the illness, the virus is spread by direct contact with the fluid in the blisters.

“The infection is highly contagious to people who have never had chickenpox or who have not been vaccinated,” www.health.nsw.gov.au explained.

“People are infectious from one or two days before the rash appears (that is, during the runny nose phase) and up to five days after (when the blisters have formed crusts or scabs)

“Chickenpox infection triggers an immune response and people rarely get chickenpox twice.”

Anyone who has not had chickenpox or been vaccinated in the past can get chickenpox.

“People with a past history of chickenpox are likely to be immune to the virus. Even adults with no history of chickenpox have a chance of being immune (because of past infection that was mild). Doctors sometimes perform a blood test to see if these people need a vaccination,” www.health.nsw.gov.au advised.

How is Chickenpox prevented? A varicella-containing vaccine (MMRV – measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) is now recommended and funded for all children at 18 months of age.

“Varicella vaccination is also recommended for all non-immune adolescents ( greater than 14 years) and adults. This involves two doses at least 1 month apart. It is especially recommended for people at high risk, for example, health care workers, people living with or working with small children, women planning a pregnancy, and household contact of persons who are immunosuppressed,” www.health.nsw.gov.au said.

“People with chickenpox should avoid others (and not attend childcare or school) until at least five days after onset of the rash and all the blisters have dried.

“People with chickenpox should cover the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, dispose of soiled tissues, wash their hands well and not share eating utensils, food or drinking cups.

“Pregnant women should avoid anyone with chickenpox or shingles and should see their doctor if they have been around someone with these illnesses.

“Children with an immune deficiency (for example, leukaemia) or who are receiving chemotherapy should avoid anyone with chickenpox or shingles as the infection can be especially severe.”

Chickenpox infection usually resolves without treatment, www.health.nsw.gov.au said. It goes on to say Shingles can be treated with special antiviral drugs such as acyclovir.