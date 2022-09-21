2022 Trundle Bush Tucker Day was held on Saturday 3rd September at the Trundle Showground.

The event opened its gates at 9am for a day full of food, competitions and entertainment, including well known Australian artist, Troy Cassar-Daley.

The Bush Tucker raffle was drawn in the evening. Tickets were available for purchase before the event, as well as throughout the day. Winners for the raffle were:

Prize 1: Sylvia Beattrie – Family Camping Bundle, donated by Dubbo BCF (Valued at $660). Consisting of XTM Double Swag, Pink Wanderer Mini Flame Sleeping Bag, Blue Wanderer Mini Flame Sleeping Bag, Pink Wanderer Kids Cooler Arm Chair, Blue Wanderer Kids Cooler Arm Chair and an All 4 Adventure 12 piece Enamel Dinner Set.

Prize 2: Janelle Malouf – 15 Inch Camp Oven, donated by Trundle Bush Tucker Day (Valued at $360).

Prize 3: David Brennan – Extra Large Antipasto Grazing Box, donated by Grazing with Hol (Valued at $160).

Prize 4: Garry Russel – Family Pass to Scenic World Blue Mountains Australia 2x Adults and 2x Children, donated by Scenic World Australia (Valued at $125).

Prize 5: Kyle Payne – $100 Bunnings Gift Card, donated by Bunnings Dubbo (Valued at $100).

Prize 6: David Brennan – BBQ Cooking Hamper, donated by Lyn and Nippo (Valued at $50).

Visitors were never bored with constant entertainment, competitions, food and activities.

A photo competition was also announced after the event, which was won by Kristy Warren with an amazing over-view of the Bush Tucker Day crowd. Kristy’s award is a Hardware Hamper valued $100.