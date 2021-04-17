Friday 19 March, the ground was groomed, adorned with banners, and bunting ready for the Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Society to greet over 900 entrants, visitors, spectators, and stallholders.

Tractor enthusiasts from all over the state and interstate travelled to the event, joining vintage car enthusiasts and stationary engine fanatics for a fabulous weekend.

The Trundle Back in Time Vintage Rally and Tractor Pull for 2021 was a resounding success; there were 77 competing tractors this year, add on the static displays and there was well over 100 tractors on the ground.

The rain gods smiled on the event, with a dust settling shower on Saturday night and the next showers as the last three competing tractors finished on the track.

The event, the third such one since it began in 2017, featured the 75th anniversary of the iconic E27N Fordson Tractor with Ken Whitby from Laurieton taking out the trophy and becoming unofficial Australian champion with the Strongest E27N Fordson Tractor on the ground.

The Committee thanks all those who attended, the volunteers, the sponsors and visitors and are already looking forward to next event in 2023.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle’s St Patrick’s Parish School’s Newsletter